Popular theme park announces launch date for huge new Viking world
Two new rides will be included in the £12m expansion of the Hampshire attraction
Paultons Park has revealed the opening date for its £12m Viking-themed expansion, with two new thrill rides set to launch.
The Hampshire-based family theme park announced its largest investment to date as it prepares to open “Valgard: Realm of the Vikings”, aimed at older children and teenagers.
Scheduled for May 2026, the new section will feature Paultons Park’s first inverting rollercoaster, “Drakon”, which is being slated as the most thrilling ride at the attraction. It will feature a hair-raising vertical lift hill and two upside-down twists.
Another new thrill ride named “Vild Swing” will also debut, which will swirl riders 12 metres in the air.
In addition to the new rides, family favourite “Cobra” will be transformed into a bobsled adventure, renamed “Raven”.
A Nordic-themed, high-capacity restaurant and a new playground for younger visitors will also be installed.
After Valgard opens to visitors, a third, water-based ride also be added to the immersive world by 2027
The area will open adjacent to the Lost Kingdom section of Paultons Park, with a specific opening date in May 2026 yet to be announced.
Paultons Park, near the New Forest in Hampshire, has been owned and operated by the Mancey family since 1983.
James Mancey, deputy managing director, said: “We are thrilled to share our plans for our largest and boldest investment to date.
“As an independent, family-owned theme park, we’re incredibly proud of the investments we make to deliver the very best guest experience.
“With the build of Valgard firmly underway, we’re excited to open a further three, bigger-and-better-than-ever-before rides, between now and summer 2027.
He adds: “The introduction of inversions and a vertical lift hill on Drakon certainly up the adrenaline levels at Paultons Park, but staying true to our roots, we haven’t forgotten about the little ones, and there is something for all of the family in our new Viking village.”
Known for being the home of Peppa Pig World, Paultons Park also holds a collection of over 80 family-friendly rides and attractions across its six themed worlds.
Read more: A new Gladiators experience is set to open in Birmingham next year
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments