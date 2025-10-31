Popular theme park announces launch date for huge new Viking world

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paultons Park has revealed the opening date for its £12m Viking-themed expansion, with two new thrill rides set to launch.

The Hampshire-based family theme park announced its largest investment to date as it prepares to open “Valgard: Realm of the Vikings”, aimed at older children and teenagers.

Scheduled for May 2026, the new section will feature Paultons Park’s first inverting rollercoaster, “Drakon”, which is being slated as the most thrilling ride at the attraction. It will feature a hair-raising vertical lift hill and two upside-down twists.

Another new thrill ride named “Vild Swing” will also debut, which will swirl riders 12 metres in the air.

In addition to the new rides, family favourite “Cobra” will be transformed into a bobsled adventure, renamed “Raven”.

A Nordic-themed, high-capacity restaurant and a new playground for younger visitors will also be installed.

After Valgard opens to visitors, a third, water-based ride also be added to the immersive world by 2027

The area will open adjacent to the Lost Kingdom section of Paultons Park, with a specific opening date in May 2026 yet to be announced.

Paultons Park, near the New Forest in Hampshire, has been owned and operated by the Mancey family since 1983.

James Mancey, deputy managing director, said: “We are thrilled to share our plans for our largest and boldest investment to date.

“As an independent, family-owned theme park, we’re incredibly proud of the investments we make to deliver the very best guest experience.

“With the build of Valgard firmly underway, we’re excited to open a further three, bigger-and-better-than-ever-before rides, between now and summer 2027.

He adds: “The introduction of inversions and a vertical lift hill on Drakon certainly up the adrenaline levels at Paultons Park, but staying true to our roots, we haven’t forgotten about the little ones, and there is something for all of the family in our new Viking village.”

Known for being the home of Peppa Pig World, Paultons Park also holds a collection of over 80 family-friendly rides and attractions across its six themed worlds.

Read more: A new Gladiators experience is set to open in Birmingham next year