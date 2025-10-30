A new Gladiators experience is set to open in Birmingham next year
Fans of the hit TV show will be able to take on real-life versions of favourite challenges
Fans of the hit TV show Gladiators will soon be able to step into the arena themselves at a brand new immersive attraction.
A revival of the original 1992 series, BBC’s Gladiators made its TV debut last year, in which contenders compete in a series of physical challenges against the show’s resident elite athletes.
The successful reboot gained a new generation of fans, and now viewers can now test their physical skills at the new Gladiators Experience.
Opening across 10,000 square metres at the NEC Birmingham from May 2026, members of the public will be able to take on some of the most recognisable challenges from the TV show, from testing their balance and grip on “Hang Tough”, to facing off in “Duel” and tackling “The Wall”.
Fans can even complete the “Eliminator” final round, stepping into the role of a contender and putting their athletic ability to the test in a recreation of the Gladiators arena.
Aside from the arena challenges, “The Vault” will offer an exclusive look behind the scenes of the TV show, while the “Gladiator Training Facility” will sharpen up the skillset needed to become a Gladiator.
There will also be a huge “merchandise superstore” for mementoes.
The new experience comes after tickets went on sale for “Gladiators Live”, in which stars of the show tour the country’s arenas to display their enviable athleticism.
Dom Bird, senior vice president at production company MGM Alternative Television, said that he is “incredibly proud” of how well the show has done.
“Now, fans young and old will get one step closer to walking in the footsteps of their heroes, as we announce our brand new Gladiators Experience.
“Come and see if you’ve got what it takes!” he added.
Ticket prices are yet to be announced, but fans can sign up for first access via the Gladiators Experience website.
