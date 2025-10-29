A new Guinness brewery experience is coming to London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Guinness has revealed fresh details of a new brewery attraction coming to London, featuring immersive experiences, beer tastings and walking tours.

The Irish stout is having its moment this year, especially after the release of the Netflix TV series House of Guinness last month, following the lives of a 19th-century generation of the dynasty.

Fans of the show can get a further fix at the new Guinness Open Gate Brewery, which will be located in Old Brewer’s Yard in Covent Garden. The 54,000 square-foot venue will open its doors on Thursday, 11 December.

Guests be able to take part in microbrewery tours, plus sample a range of rotating, limited-edition craft brews and seasonal specials, including non-stout varieties and low alcohol options.

There will be plenty of their famous stout flowing, although the Guinness itself won't actually be brewed in Covent Garden and instead will be imported from the St James's Gate Brewery in Dublin.

The tour will also include an “immersive experience”, telling the story of Guinness’s heritage within Covent Garden, plus a walk around the working brewery.

Visitors will also be able to master the art of Guinness’s “surge and settle” pouring technique.

In addition to the Guinness brewery experience, the Irish stout company is also opening several restaurants at the Covent Garden location.

Gilroy’s Loft and Porter's Table will be helmed by chef Pip Lacey, formerly of Hicce, in King’s Cross, and the Michelin-starred Murano.

Gilroy’s Loft is named after the illustrator who created some of the brand’s most famous advertising posters, such as the ‘‘Lovely Day For A Guinness” toucans artwork.

The rooftop restaurant will serve “British coastal produce”, such as freshly shucked, native oysters.

The Porter’s Table pays homage to the porters of Covent Garden who moved goods through the market.

A ground-level courtyard space at the brewery will host the experience’s main bar and handmade pies by London’s “pie king”, chef Calum Franklin.

Tickets for the new brewery will be released in November, with more details set to be released on their website.

Deb Caldow, Guinness’s marketing director, said: “The Guinness Open Gate Brewery London has been years in the making, and we’re thrilled that the moment has almost arrived. “We can’t wait to welcome Londoners and visitors from around the UK and the world.”

The London outpost is the third tourist attraction run by Guinness. The brand operates a brewery experience in Baltimore, USA and a storehouse located at the famous St James’s Gate location in Dublin, where the brewing empire was founded in 1759.

