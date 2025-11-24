The common household item that could keep your home warm at no extra cost
- A consumer expert has shared a cost-free tip to help households stay warm this winter.
- Grace Forell, appearing on This Morning, explained that heat from radiators is often lost through cold exterior walls.
- She advised placing common household items like crisp packets and tinfoil behind radiators.
- This technique helps to reflect and bounce heat back into the room, preventing its escape.
- Additionally, Forell recommended regularly testing and cleaning radiators to ensure they operate at peak efficiency.