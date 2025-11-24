How a packet of crisps can help you keep your house warmer this winter

Wanting to stay warm this winter without breaking the bank? A consumer expert has shared a handy tip that could help you keep your house warm at no extra cost.

Appearing on This Morning on Monday (24 November), consumer expert Grace Forell explained that some of the heat being generated through your radiator is lost through the cold exterior wall.

By placing everyday items found in your home, such as crisp packets and tinfoil, behind the radiator, “you can help bounce a little bit of heat into the room”.

She also advised people to regularly test and clean their radiators to ensure they are working at full efficiency.