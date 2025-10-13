European airport faces hour-long queues as EU entry-exit system starts
- The new EU Entry-Exit System (EES) began its rollout, with the Czech Republic, Estonia, and Luxembourg committing to 100% checks from the outset.
- Prague airport, the busiest location to fully implement EES, experienced significant queues and delays on the first day of operation.
- Despite the installation of biometric machines, staff at Prague airport collected fingerprints and facial biometrics directly at passport control desks, contributing to wait times of up to 90 minutes for third-country nationals.
- To alleviate congestion, Australian and British passport holders were eventually permitted to use EU channels, though some departing passengers reported their biometrics were not recorded.
- Senior travel industry figures, including Ryanair's CEO Michael O’Leary, had previously warned of potential long waits and disruptions as the system is gradually implemented across the Schengen area.