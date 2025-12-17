Scientists pinpoint the age of peak physical ability
- A decades-long study by the Karolinska Institutet found that human physical ability peaks around the age of 35 before gradually deteriorating.
- The research, which followed over 400 individuals for 47 years, revealed a 30 to 48 per cent decline in physical capacity from peak to age 63.
- This decline accelerates with age, affecting both sexes equally, regardless of initial training volume.
- Despite the natural decline, scientists emphasise that it is never too late to begin exercising.
- Even participants who started physical activity in adulthood saw a 5-10 per cent improvement in their physical capacity, demonstrating that exercise can slow the rate of decline.