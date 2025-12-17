Decades-long study reveals age when physical activity peaks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Human physical ability peaks at the age of 35 and begins to deteriorate shortly afterwards, according to a decades-long study which says even starting late can be beneficial to overall health.

Although fitness, strength, and muscle endurance can change after this age, it is never too late to start exercising, emphasise researchers.

Studies have shown that muscle tissue function can decline significantly in the sixth decade of life, affecting one’s ability to live independently.

Until now, researchers have relied on studies conducted at specific points in time in select participants to gain knowledge into this.

In comparison, the latest study by the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden followed over 400 randomly selected men and women born in 1958 for 47 years, and regularly measured their fitness and strength from their age of 16 to 63 years.

Elderly man exercises while another man jogs past him ( AFP via Getty Images )

The findings show that fitness and strength begin to decline as early as age 35, regardless of training volume.

After hitting 35, there is a gradual deterioration in physical ability that accelerates with age, according to the study published in the Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle.

“The rate of decline was small initially but increased with age in both sexes, with no difference between the sexes,” scientists wrote.

“The overall decline in physical capacity from peak to age 63 ranged from 30 per cent to 48 per cent,” they wrote.

The findings provide fresh insights into how physical capacity changes over time. They also match similar findings previously shown in elite athletes, scientists say.

“This confirms the concept that a decline in physical capacity can be observed before the age of 40, which can later lead to clinically significant physical dysfunction, especially in individuals with a sedentary lifestyle,” they wrote.

However, “it is never too late to start moving”, researchers say.

Even study participants who started being physically active in adulthood improved their physical capacity by 5–10 per cent, scientists said.

“Our study shows that physical activity can slow the decline in performance, even if it cannot completely stop it,” said Maria Westerståhl, lead author of the study.

In further studies, researchers hope to find the mechanisms behind why humans reach their peak performance at age 35 and “why physical activity can slow performance loss, but not completely halt it”.

Scientists hope to continue the study next year with the same participants, who will then be 68 years old. They hope to find links between physical capacity and lifestyle, health, and biological mechanisms.