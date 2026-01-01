The 10-minute hack that can help prevent a killer cancer
- A study by Newcastle University found that just 10 minutes of exercise daily can halt bowel cancer growth and accelerate DNA damage repair.
- Researchers observed that a short exercise session triggers rapid molecular changes in the blood, increasing the concentration of 13 beneficial proteins.
- When applied to bowel cancer cells, these exercise-induced molecules altered the activity of 1,364 genes, including those involved in DNA repair and cancer cell growth.
- The findings suggest that exercise sends powerful signals through the bloodstream, creating a less hospitable environment for cancer cells to thrive.
- Bowel Cancer UK recommends at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week, alongside other lifestyle changes, to reduce cancer risk.