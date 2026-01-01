Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The 10-minute hack that can help prevent a killer cancer

The study found that just 10 minutes of exercise can speed up DNA damage repair
The study found that just 10 minutes of exercise can speed up DNA damage repair (Getty/iStock)
  • A study by Newcastle University found that just 10 minutes of exercise daily can halt bowel cancer growth and accelerate DNA damage repair.
  • Researchers observed that a short exercise session triggers rapid molecular changes in the blood, increasing the concentration of 13 beneficial proteins.
  • When applied to bowel cancer cells, these exercise-induced molecules altered the activity of 1,364 genes, including those involved in DNA repair and cancer cell growth.
  • The findings suggest that exercise sends powerful signals through the bloodstream, creating a less hospitable environment for cancer cells to thrive.
  • Bowel Cancer UK recommends at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week, alongside other lifestyle changes, to reduce cancer risk.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in