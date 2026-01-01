Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Just 10 minutes of exercise each day can halt bowel cancer growth and speed up DNA damage repair, a study has found.

Researchers from Newcastle University found that a short bout of exercise can trigger a rapid molecular change in the blood.

The study said that physical activity protects against bowel cancer progression, but the “underlying biological mechanisms remain unclear”.

They collected blood samples from 30 overweight or obese, but otherwise healthy, men before and immediately after a 10-12 minute exercise session, in this case in the form of a cycling test.

They then exposed bowel cancer cells to pre or post-exercise blood serum.

Acute exercise increased the concentration of 13 proteins in serum, they found.

open image in gallery Physical activity protects against bowel cancer progression (Alamy/PA)

Many of these are linked to reducing inflammation, improving blood vessel function, and metabolism.

When these exercise-induced molecules were applied to bowel cancer cells in the lab, researchers found the activity of 1,364 genes was altered, including those involved in DNA repair, energy production, and cancer cell growth.

Writing in the International Journal of Cancer, the research team said their finding offers a “potential mechanistic explanation for the protective effects of exercise against” bowel cancer.

Dr Sam Orange, senior lecturer in clinical exercise physiology at Newcastle University who led the study, said: “What’s remarkable is that exercise doesn’t just benefit healthy tissues, it sends powerful signals through the bloodstream that can directly influence thousands of genes in cancer cells.

“It’s an exciting insight because it opens the door to find ways that mimic or augment the biological effects of exercise, potentially improving cancer treatment and, crucially, patient outcomes.

“In the future, these insights could lead to new therapies that imitate the beneficial effects of exercise on how cells repair damaged DNA and use fuel for energy.

“These results suggest that exercise doesn’t just benefit healthy tissues, it may also create a more hostile environment for cancer cells to grow.

“Even a single workout can make a difference. One bout of exercise, lasting just 10 minutes, sends powerful signals to the body.

“It’s a reminder that every step, every session, counts when it comes to doing your best to protect your health.”

Genevieve Edwards, chief executive at the charity Bowel Cancer UK, said: “Extensive research shows that people who are more physically active have a lower risk of bowel cancer as well as many other cancers.

“We should be aiming for at least 150 minutes of activity each week, such as brisk walking, cycling or swimming.

“Other changes you can make to help reduce your risk of developing bowel cancer include eating plenty of fibre from whole grains, pulses, fruits, and vegetables, avoiding processed meat and limiting red meat, being a healthy body weight, stopping smoking and cutting down on alcohol.

“Making lifestyle changes can be a challenge, but we believe it’s worth the effort.”