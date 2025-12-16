The at-home cold and flu remedies that actually work
- Honey is the most effective ingredient in hot lemon and honey drinks for soothing colds, reducing cough frequency and severity due to its antimicrobial properties.
- Doctors advise against alcohol in remedies like hot toddies, as it can disrupt sleep and stress the body, while vitamin C from lemon is unlikely to help once a cold has begun.
- Staying well-hydrated by drinking plenty of water is crucial for eliminating the virus, and hot drinks generally help soothe sore throats.
- Inhaling steam from hot drinks, warm water, or showers can help thin mucus and soothe irritated airways, while chicken soup provides hydration and comfort, though it is not a cure.
- The NHS recommends gargling with warm salt water for sore throats, and adequate rest is vital for the immune system to recover from cold and flu.