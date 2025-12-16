Do these traditional flu remedies really work?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As super flu grips the UK, with hospital admissions skyrocketing and health bosses warning we have not yet reached the peak of cases, many will be looking for ways to ease their symptoms.

While there is no cure for the common cold or flu, home remedies such as sipping on a hot toddy can help soothe a cough and a sniffle.

Made with whisky, lemon, honey and hot water, the traditional remedy can be therapeutic; however, doctors say it’s not the alcohol that’s doing the work.

Dr Philippa Kaye, a London-based GP, said honey is the ingredient with the most evidence behind it.

“Honey can reduce how often you cough, the frequency and the severity. Honey coats the throat and it is also antimicrobial,” she said.

Doctors weigh in one whether traditional at-home remedies for cold and flu really work (stock image) ( Getty/iStockphoto )

Dr Kaye warns that people should avoid any alcohol, and suggests that including whiskey in your hot toddy could disrupt your sleep.

“You are already unwell, you do not need to put another stress on your body,” she added.

She also explained that although the lemon contains vitamin C, once you have a cold, starting vitamin C is unlikely to help.

For those looking to avoid alcohol, there is good news, as hot drinks in general can help soothe a sore throat.

“One of the most effective ways of managing the symptoms of cold and flu is to have honey, lemon and ginger,” according to Dr Leyla Hannbeck, the CEO of Independent Pharmacies Association.

“The more we hydrate ourselves, the more the virus can be eliminated, through going to the toilet or sweating it out. Drinking as much water as possible is the golden rule,” she added.

And breathing in steam from a hot drink, a bowl of warm water or taking a shower can also help reduce mucus and soothe irritated airways.

“Breathing in hot steam can add moisture to the nasal passages and help make thick nasal mucus thinner, making it easier to blow it out,” Dr Kaye said.

Meanwhile, something like a homemade chicken soup is full of vitamins, protein and carbohydrates and broth to boost hydration and aid recovery, but even just the warmth of the steam could be helping ease a cold.

Just like inhaling steam or sipping on a hot drink, the soup increases the temperature in the nasal passages and loosens thick mucus.

One lab study in America showed chicken soup was also anti-inflammatory, but in vitro in a lab is not the same as a study on humans.

“It is a safe, comforting, hydrating hug in a bowl, but I don’t think we can say it cures a cold,” Dr Kaye said.

The NHS recommends gargling with warm salt water (half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water) to soothe sore throats.

This helps to ease irritation, loosen mucus and soothe inflammation, Dr Kaye explained.

However, the one thing people often forget to do when they come down with a cold or flu is rest, she said.

“Resting conserves your energy so the immune system can get on and do what it needs to do. Listen to your body rest and drink plenty of fluids,” Dr Kaye added.