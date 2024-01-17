Doctor shares simple home remedies for cold and flu symptoms

A doctor has shared simple tips cold and flu sufferers can use if they’re trying to get rid of illnesses that just won’t shift.

Dr Sara Kayat spoke to This Morning hosts Dermot O’Leary and Josie Gibson to reveal her best home remedies.

Among her top tips, the expert revealed that taking zinc within the first 24 hours of a cold or the flu can help to reduce the severity and duration of the illnesses.

She also recommended consuming sources of various vitamins and omega-3.