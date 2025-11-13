Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why this iconic lager may taste different

Reducing alcohol consumption
  • Heineken UK is reducing the alcohol content of its Foster's lager from 3.7 per cent to 3.4 per cent.
  • The change, effective from February, aims to leverage duty savings on weaker beers and offer more competitive pricing to customers.
  • This decision follows the introduction of new UK government differential duty rates that encourage lower alcohol by volume (ABV) products.
  • Heineken stated the reformulation supports pubs and retailers, helps consumers make responsible choices, and assures the taste remains consistent.
  • Foster's off-trade sales fell by 13.7 per cent in the year to April, and other brands have also been reformulated due to similar duty changes.
