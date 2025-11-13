Popular lager to have alcohol percentage reduced amid sales slump
Off-trade sales fell by 13.7 per cent
Heineken UK is cutting the strength of its Foster’s lager, a decision aimed at leveraging duty savings on weaker beers.
The popular brew’s alcohol content will decrease from 3.7 per cent to 3.4 per cent starting in February.
The brewer stated that this move would allow customers to "benefit from more competitive pricing as inflationary pressures continue to affect the wider market."
It added: "This follows the introduction of differential duty rates by the UK government, which encourage brewers to innovate at lower ABV (alcohol by volume) rates in support of customers wanting to moderate their alcohol consumption."
Heineken also noted the change would support pubs and retailers with a "competitively priced classic lager."
Foster’s ABV was previously lowered from 4 per cent to 3.7 per cent in January 2023.
Heineken UK said: “The decision to adjust the ABV of Foster’s reflects our commitment to helping consumers make responsible choices, while supporting pubs and retailers with a competitively priced classic lager alongside a portfolio of brands across the price and ABV spectrum.
“Our master brewers have spent many months refining the recipe to ensure the taste remains unmistakably Foster’s – crisp, balanced, and refreshing.”
Off-trade sales of Foster’s fell by 13.7 per cent to £252.8 million in the year to April, according to NIQ data.
A number of products have been reformulated since the introduction of new duty savings on beers with an ABV of 3.4 per cent or below in August 2023, including Carlsberg Pilsner, Coors Light and Grolsch.
