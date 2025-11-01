The Grand Egyptian Museum finally opens after 12-year delay
The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) in Cairo is scheduled to open to the public on Tuesday 4 November, two decades after construction commenced and 12 years behind its initial schedule.
This billion-dollar project, situated near the Giza Pyramids, experienced significant delays due to factors including the Arab Spring, the Covid pandemic, and the conflict in Gaza.
Recognised as the world's largest museum, the GEM will display an extensive collection of 50,000 artefacts, prominently featuring the Tutankhamun collection and a 36-foot statue of Ramses II.
The public opening aligns with the 103rd anniversary of British archaeologist Howard Carter's discovery of Tutankhamun's tomb, with the 'Golden Pharaoh' collection anticipated to be a primary attraction.
Tickets for international visitors are priced at $30 (£23) and must be purchased via the official website, visit-gem.com, with specific rules regarding photography and a ban on live streaming
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in