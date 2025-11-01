Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Grand Egyptian Museum finally opens after 12-year delay

Inside Cairo's new Grand Egyptian Museum
  • The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) in Cairo is scheduled to open to the public on Tuesday 4 November, two decades after construction commenced and 12 years behind its initial schedule.
  • This billion-dollar project, situated near the Giza Pyramids, experienced significant delays due to factors including the Arab Spring, the Covid pandemic, and the conflict in Gaza.
  • Recognised as the world's largest museum, the GEM will display an extensive collection of 50,000 artefacts, prominently featuring the Tutankhamun collection and a 36-foot statue of Ramses II.
  • The public opening aligns with the 103rd anniversary of British archaeologist Howard Carter's discovery of Tutankhamun's tomb, with the 'Golden Pharaoh' collection anticipated to be a primary attraction.
  • Tickets for international visitors are priced at $30 (£23) and must be purchased via the official website, visit-gem.com, with specific rules regarding photography and a ban on live streaming
