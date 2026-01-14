A pint of Guinness could now cost £10 – this is why
- Diageo has announced a 5.2 per cent price increase for Guinness draught, effective from April.
- This marks the second consecutive year of price hikes, following a 4.2 per cent rise last year, which Diageo attributes to increasing operational costs and the need to invest in its brands.
- Pub landlords have expressed significant concern, warning that the popular Irish stout risks becoming the 'first £10 pint' and potentially unaffordable for customers.
- They highlight that this increase adds to existing financial pressures on pubs, including rising energy costs, wage increases, and higher taxes.
- Certain Guinness products, such as Guinness 0.0, Guinness Microdraught, and Guinness Draught in Can 440ml four-packs, are exempt from this price adjustment.