Guinness to open new £73m brewery and venue in London this week

Guinness is set to unveil its newest brewery in London this week, following a substantial £73 million investment.

Located in Covent Garden, the facility will produce four permanent beers. However, the iconic "black stuff" stout will continue to be exclusively brewed in Dublin, the brand confirmed.

This venture marks the latest strategic step by owner Diageo, aiming to capitalise on Guinness's surging popularity.

Recent years have seen social media trends and targeted marketing successfully attract a younger demographic to the brand.

Despite this growth, company executives have indicated their belief that significant potential remains for Guinness to expand further across the UK and within the capital.

open image in gallery Guinness is to open its new brewery in London later this week after a £73 million investment ( PA Media )

Barry O’Sullivan, managing director of Diageo Great Britain, told the Press Association: “I think there’s still significant upside growth opportunity for us.

“For example, in sport, the highest market shares you see for Guinness in this market is around the timing of the Six Nations.

“Now we are only just getting started on that journey with the Premier League and opens us up to a sport which takes place for the best part of 40 weeks rather than something condensed into a couple months.”

He added that the brand sees more opportunity to grow in the summer and through its 00 non-alcoholic version.

The company will launch the new Open Gate Brewery site on Thursday December 11.

The 54,000sqft venue will run guided tours, tastings and offers two restaurants.

Diageo said the site, which is the fifth Guinness brewery location after two in Dublin and two in the US, will create 250 new jobs.

It said is expects to welcome more than half a million visitors to the new site in its first year.

Grainne Wafer, global director for beer, liqueur and vodka, said the new venue took “at least six years” to come to fruition following the initial idea for the site.

She added: “Selecting London as a location was an obvious choice as Great Britain is our biggest market for Guinness.

“A lot of our visitors to the Guinness Storehouse also come from the UK so there are natural synergies there.”