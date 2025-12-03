Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Harry speaks for first time in Meghan’s Netflix show – and it’s to diss her cooking

Harry insults Meghan's cooking in rare Netflix show cameo
  • Prince Harry made his first speaking appearance on the Christmas special of his wife Meghan's Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan".
  • During the episode, the Duke of Sussex openly criticised a beetroot salad prepared by the Duchess.
  • Harry described the dish as an "anti-salad", stating it contained almost everything he dislikes.
  • He remarked that there are not many foods he dislikes, but they were all present in that one bowl.
  • Meghan acknowledged that the salad was indeed composed of ingredients her husband typically avoids.
