Helen Flanagan opens up about ‘crippling’ mental heath condition
- Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan has revealed she has struggled with "crippling" health issues since childhood.
- Flanagan, 35, disclosed on Lorraine that she has obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), which was particularly impactful after her daughter Matilda's birth.
- The mother-of-three also detailed her experiences with hyperemesis gravidarum during her pregnancies.
- Hyperemesis gravidarum is a condition causing excessive nausea and vomiting.
- According to the NHS, hyperemesis gravidarum affects approximately 1 to 3 in every 100 pregnant women.
