Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Helen Flanagan opens up about ‘crippling’ mental heath condition

Helen Flanagan shares 'crippling' heath struggle
  • Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan has revealed she has struggled with "crippling" health issues since childhood.
  • Flanagan, 35, disclosed on Lorraine that she has obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), which was particularly impactful after her daughter Matilda's birth.
  • The mother-of-three also detailed her experiences with hyperemesis gravidarum during her pregnancies.
  • Hyperemesis gravidarum is a condition causing excessive nausea and vomiting.
  • According to the NHS, hyperemesis gravidarum affects approximately 1 to 3 in every 100 pregnant women.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in