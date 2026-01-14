£300m holiday park to be built in Wales, including a ski resort
- Planning permission has been granted for a new £300m ski resort, waterpark, and hotel complex in Rhydycar West, Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales.
- The development will feature the UK’s largest indoor snow centre with one of Europe’s longest slopes, an indoor tropical waterpark, a 418-room hotel, and 30 woodland lodges.
- Merthyr Tydfil council’s Planning, Regulatory and Licensing committee approved the Rhydycar West development on 7 January, voting against a recommendation to refuse.
- Council leader Brent Carter hailed the project as a “complete game changer” for Merthyr Tydfil, expected to boost the local economy and create opportunities.
- Construction is anticipated to begin next year, with the resort projected to open in 2030, and it is also expected to host Team GB’s Winter Olympic and Paralympic teams.