Huge £300m ski resort, waterpark and hotel to be built in Wales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Planning permission has been granted to build a new £300m ski resort, waterpark and hotel complex in South Wales.

The development, which will include the UK’s largest indoor snow centre, will sit just south-west of the A470 roundabout in Rhydycar West, Merthyr Tydfil.

Plans include a 400-metre-long slope, one of Europe’s longest, and year-round skiing facilities.

It will also feature an indoor tropical waterpark with water slides and an artificial beach, a 418-room hotel, 30 woodland lodges and a conference centre.

Merthyr Tydfil council’s Planning, Regulatory and Licensing committee voted to approve the Rhydycar West development on 7 January.

All members of the committee voted against a recommendation to refuse the application.

The Welsh government previously announced in November that the planning application would not be called in, leaving the decision to the local planning authority.

Leader of the Council, councillor Brent Carter, said: “Rhydycar West is without doubt groundbreaking and a complete game changer for Merthyr Tydfil, complementing the offerings of Bike Park Wales, Zip World and the Rock UK Climbing Centre.

“This project will massively support and boost our economy and offer multiple opportunities for our future generations.

“The amount of support for Rhydycar West has been truly overwhelming. I, for one, am thrilled.”

The resort is also expected to host the headquarters of Team GB’s Winter Olympic and Paralympic teams.

Ali Tyebkhan, CEO of Rhydycar West, said: “This is an amazing moment. It marks the culmination of many years of hard work as well as patience. Thank you to all our team, partners, supporters and the local community – we could not have done this without your ongoing support over the years.

“We are very excited and looking forward to the next stages of work and delivery of the development.”

Reports from Wales Online suggest that construction could begin next year, with the resort opening in 2030.

Read more: Controversial ‘theme park’ approved in Lake District after judge ruling