UK’s longest indoor ski slope set to open in £300m project

Plans to build a new £300 million Welsh ski resort have moved forward in Merthyr Tydfil.

The proposed complex, complete with the UK’s largest indoor snow centre, would sit just south-west of the A470 roundabout in Rhydycar West, Merthyr Tydfil.

With plans including a 400-metre-long slope, one of Europe’s longest, the Rhydycar West resort would provide year-round skiing facilities in the UK.

If approved, other features will include an indoor tropical water park with water slides and an artificial beach, hotels, woodland lodges and a conference centre.

The resort is also expected to host the headquarters of Team GB’s Winter Olympic and Paralympic teams once open.

The Welsh government announced on 21 November that the planning application will not be called in, leaving the decision to the local planning authority.

It said in a letter: “The Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning has concluded that while issues of conflict with national policy exist, in this case they are of a scale and complexity which she is content for the LPA to consider. The application will not be called in for determination by the Welsh Ministers.”

According to councillors, the ski centre would bring “economic benefits” and “opportunities” for future generations.

Ali Tyebkhan, Rhydycar West CEO, said: “We are delighted with the Welsh Government's decision.

“Achieving this key step is the result of many years of hard work and commitment from our team and partners. I would like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has worked hard alongside us to achieve this milestone.”

The planning application will be presented to the Planning, Regulatory and Licensing Committee, which first backed resort plans in March, for approval in the new year.

Robin Kellen, chief executive at Snowsport Cymru Wales, added: “I'm delighted and excited by the news today concerning planning permission for the Rhydycar West resort.

“This news is massive for snow sports in Wales and the wider GB community and will result in increased opportunities for people to participate in skiing and snowboarding at a local and national level within Wales, as well as a huge step forward in the potential to develop competitions and training of our GB team athletes.”

