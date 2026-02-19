Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ten new IKEA stores are coming to the US. Here’s where

IKEA originally planned to open six locations this year but added four more
IKEA originally planned to open six locations this year but added four more (Getty Images)
  • IKEA has announced plans to open 10 new stores across the United States in 2026.
  • The new locations will be in Chicago; Culver City, California; two in Dallas; Fort Collins, Colorado; Houston; Huntsville, Alabama; Phoenix; Tulsa and Washington, D.C.
  • The Swedish retailer was originally slated to open six new stores but expanded its plans after a successful 2025, interim CEO Rob Olson said.
  • “Looking ahead to FY26, we will build on this momentum, focusing on continued investment in the U.S. to make IKEA more affordable, accessible and sustainable,” Olson added.
  • There are currently 54 IKEA stores in the United States with more than a third of outlets in California (nine), Texas (seven) and Florida (five).
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in