Ten new IKEA stores are coming to the US. Here’s where
- IKEA has announced plans to open 10 new stores across the United States in 2026.
- The new locations will be in Chicago; Culver City, California; two in Dallas; Fort Collins, Colorado; Houston; Huntsville, Alabama; Phoenix; Tulsa and Washington, D.C.
- The Swedish retailer was originally slated to open six new stores but expanded its plans after a successful 2025, interim CEO Rob Olson said.
- “Looking ahead to FY26, we will build on this momentum, focusing on continued investment in the U.S. to make IKEA more affordable, accessible and sustainable,” Olson added.
- There are currently 54 IKEA stores in the United States with more than a third of outlets in California (nine), Texas (seven) and Florida (five).
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks