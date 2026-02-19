IKEA is opening 10 new US stores in 2026. See if your city made the list

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More Americans will now have the opportunity to fill their homes with Storklinta, Kallax and Strandfloka.

Swedish brand IKEA plans to open 10 stores in the U.S. in 2026, the company announced this week. The new locations will add to its global roster of 504 stores, including 77 in North America.

The new stores will be in Chicago; Culver City, California; Dallas (two locations); Fort Collins, Colorado; Houston; Huntsville, Alabama; Phoenix; Tulsa and Washington, D.C. A Memphis IKEA store will close in May.

IKEA originally planned to open six locations this year but added four more due to its success in 2025, IKEA U.S. Interim CEO Rob Olson said in a statement.

“Looking ahead to FY26, we will build on this momentum, focusing on continued investment in the U.S. to make IKEA more affordable, accessible and sustainable,” Olson said.

open image in gallery IKEA is planning a significant expansion of its US stores in 2026 ( Supplied )

IKEA is the only primarily brick-and-mortar home-furnishings company in the top 50 retailers in the U.S., according to the most recent data from the National Retail Federation.

There are currently 54 IKEA stores in the United States with more than a third of outlets in California (nine), Texas (seven) and Florida (five). If the openings go as planned, then California and Texas will have 10 stores each.

The Swedish retailer is well-known for its huge warehouse-style locations that sell everything from beds and couches to artwork, potted plants and Swedish delicacies like meatballs and cinnamon rolls.

IKEA opened its first store in Sweden in the 1950s, expanded to Denmark and Norway in the 1960s, then opened its first U.S. location in Pennsylvania in 1985.

While IKEA is perhaps best known for its retail locations, which typically include a restaurant and cafe, it also has boutique-style Plan and Order stores where customers can work with a store representative or use self-service stations to plan their kitchen, bedroom or living room, and order the items they need.

open image in gallery IKEA will add three new stores in Texas and a pair of stores in California ( Getty Images )

The retailer’s creative approach to its business model has earned accolades from the American Innovation Index, a measure of how well a company performs in customer-focused areas of creativity, innovation and providing value; and in the positive change they create for society and the environment. IKEA ranked first in the index in 2025, followed by Apple, John Deere, Amazon and Microsoft.