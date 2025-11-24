Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The truth about your immune system and kimchi

Kimchi has proven links to a better immune system
Kimchi has proven links to a better immune system (Getty/iStock)
  • A study by The World Institute of Kimchi indicates that the fermented Korean dish, kimchi, can significantly boost and regulate the human immune system.
  • The research involved a 12-week trial where overweight adults consumed either a placebo or different types of kimchi powder.
  • Analysis of peripheral blood mononuclear cells showed that kimchi consumption strengthened antigen-presenting cells (APCs) and balanced CD4+ T cell differentiation.
  • Dr Woo Jae Lee, who led the research, highlighted that kimchi simultaneously activates defence cells and suppresses excessive immune responses, preventing over-inflammation.
  • Published in npj Science of Food, the findings suggest potential for developing enhanced functional foods, improving vaccine efficacy, and preventing immune diseases.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in