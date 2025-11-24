The truth about your immune system and kimchi
- A study by The World Institute of Kimchi indicates that the fermented Korean dish, kimchi, can significantly boost and regulate the human immune system.
- The research involved a 12-week trial where overweight adults consumed either a placebo or different types of kimchi powder.
- Analysis of peripheral blood mononuclear cells showed that kimchi consumption strengthened antigen-presenting cells (APCs) and balanced CD4+ T cell differentiation.
- Dr Woo Jae Lee, who led the research, highlighted that kimchi simultaneously activates defence cells and suppresses excessive immune responses, preventing over-inflammation.
- Published in npj Science of Food, the findings suggest potential for developing enhanced functional foods, improving vaccine efficacy, and preventing immune diseases.