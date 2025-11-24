The trendy dish that boosts your immune system

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The tangy joy of kimchi may be doing more good to our bodies than just the buzz it gives our tastebuds, according to new research.

A study indicates the fermented Korean sidedish may be giving our immune systems a significant kick, through boosting the body’s defences, while also helping to regulate the level of immune response.

The research, carried out by The World Institute of Kimchi – a government-funded research center in South Korea dedicated to advancing the science, culture, and industry of kimchi – has been published in the reputable npj Science of Food journal, part of the Nature portfolio of journals.

It centred on a study in which three groups of overweight adults were given, over a 12-week period, either a placebo, or kimchi powder made from naturally fermented kimchi, or kimchi powder made from kimchi fermented with a starter culture.

At the end of the 12-week trial, peripheral blood mononuclear cells – which play a key role in the immune system – were collected, and analysis to examine which genes are active in each cell was conducted.

By tracking the changes in the gene expression of each cell using this cutting-edge technique, the research team was able to reveal subtle changes in immune responses that are difficult to detect using conventional tests.

Brine and shine: Kimchi may be a useful immune system upgrade to help unpickle your health, says World Institute of Kimchi ( Getty )

The team found that in the kimchi-consuming groups, the function of antigen-presenting cells (APCs) was strengthened. APCs’ function is to detect and recognise external invaders, such as bacteria and viruses, and effectively shine a spotlight on them for the rest of the immune system to tackle.

Furthermore, the kimchi eaters’ results suggested that CD4+ T cells, whose purpose is to coordinate the immune system’s battle plan, and tell other immune cells when and how to strike, also benefited.

In particular, these cells differentiated into defense cells and regulatory cells in a balanced manner. This helps calm the immune system down once a threat is under control, preventing excessive inflammation and halting the immune system from mistakenly attacking the body’s own tissues.

Dr Woo Jae Lee of the World Institute of Kimchi, who led the research team, said: “Our research has proven for the first time in the world that kimchi has two different simultaneous effects: activating defense cells and suppressing excessive response.”

He added: “We plan to expand international research on kimchi and lactic acid bacteria in relation to immune and metabolic health in the future.”

Of the two different types of Kimchi powder administered to test subjects, both yielded increased immune responses, but the team said the starter-fermented kimchi had a more pronounced effect.

“These results suggest that the health functionality of kimchi can be systematically enhanced using starter technology in the future,” the team said.

They said they hoped their work would establish kimchi as not just a traditional fermented food but also as “a functional food with scientifically proven effects on immune health”.

They also suggested the findings were applicable to various other fields, including the development of health functional foods, the improvement of vaccine efficacy, and the prevention of immune diseases.