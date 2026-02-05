Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

TV doctor warns of drawbacks of popular dieting trend

Dr Karan Rajan on the truth behind the intermittent fasting trend
  • Dr Karan Rajan says that intermittent fasting, while popular, is not a "panacea for health or wellness".
  • The practice offers no significant benefits beyond natural overnight fasting, he told The Independent’s Well Enough podcast.
  • He acknowledged some evidence suggesting fasting could increase beneficial gut bacteria and make calorie reduction easier for weight loss by condensing meals.
  • Dr Rajan warned that fasting can be "counterintuitive" and potentially risky for pregnant people, those with heavy periods, children, the elderly, or people on medication or with specific medical conditions like diabetes.
  • A large-scale study indicated that confining eating to less than eight hours a day was associated with a 135 per cent higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.
