Expert explains how to avoid common iPhone calendar scam

  • A consumer expert, Alice Beer, appeared on ITV’s This Morning on Thursday (20 November) to explain how to avoid an iPhone scam.
  • The scam involves fraudsters taking over a user's calendar after they have unknowingly allowed the scammers access.
  • Users should look out for numerous green notifications on their calendar dates.
  • These notifications falsely claim their storage is full, prompting them to click a link to purchase additional storage.
  • Once her tips have been followed, Alice Beer advises rerunning software updates and completely shutting down the iPhone.
