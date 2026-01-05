ITV daytime show axes live audience to dismay of fans
- Loose Women broadcast its first show of 2026 without a live studio audience, marking a significant change for the programme.
- This alteration is part of a major shakeup at ITV, which also saw Lorraine's timeslot halved.
- The absence of in-person attendees, who traditionally provided applause, laughter, and interaction, was immediately noticeable.
- The show's annual output has been reduced to 30 weeks as part of these network-wide changes.
- Fans reacted negatively on social media, with many stating the lack of an audience made the show feel "flat" and "ruined the atmosphere".