James Acaster destroys Saturday Kitchen set in chaotic live TV appearance
- Comedian James Acaster caused a stir on BBC's Saturday Kitchen by attacking Christmas decorations.
- Acaster's outburst occurred after his panettone tiramisu dish lost to fellow host Ed Gamble's tapas in a viewer vote.
- During the incident, Acaster punched a polar bear figurine, flipped a wreath, and attacked the Christmas tree.
- The comedian's actions prompted laughter from the studio.
- Social media users on X widely hailed the moment as the 'TV moment of the year'.