Watch James Acaster’s Saturday Kitchen outburst crowned ‘TV moment of the year’

James Acaster punched Saturday Kitchen's polar bear figurine and attacked their Christmas decorations in a moment viewers have crowned “TV moment of the year.”

The comedian, 40, appeared with his fellow Off Menu host Ed Gamble, 39, on the BBC cooking show on Saturday, 6 December.

A segment in which Gamble's tapas dish was pitted against Acaster's panettone tiramisu, with viewers choosing the former, prompted Acaster to cause chaos on set.

Laughter rang out across the studio as Acaster rose from his seat to flip a wreath on the table, punch the polar bear decoration, and attack the Christmas tree.

The moment was described as "TV moment of the year" by viewers on X.