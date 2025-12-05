Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

TV chef to revive restaurant chain across UK

Jamie Oliver says being 'thick' led to him losing his restaurant empire as he 'got the basics wrong'
  • Jamie Oliver is set to relaunch his Jamie's Italian restaurant chain in the UK, six years after its dramatic collapse.
  • The first new restaurant will open in London's Leicester Square next spring, in partnership with Brava Hospitality Group, which runs the Prezzo Italian chain.
  • Oliver stated it is "incredibly important" to return to the UK high street, believing the mid-market needs excitement and surprise.
  • He will personally drive the menus, ensure correct sourcing, oversee staff training, and bring the restaurant's look and feel to life.
  • Jamie's Italian originally launched in 2008 but entered administration in 2019, leading to UK closures, though the brand continued to operate overseas.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in