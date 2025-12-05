TV chef to revive restaurant chain across UK
- Jamie Oliver is set to relaunch his Jamie's Italian restaurant chain in the UK, six years after its dramatic collapse.
- The first new restaurant will open in London's Leicester Square next spring, in partnership with Brava Hospitality Group, which runs the Prezzo Italian chain.
- Oliver stated it is "incredibly important" to return to the UK high street, believing the mid-market needs excitement and surprise.
- He will personally drive the menus, ensure correct sourcing, oversee staff training, and bring the restaurant's look and feel to life.
- Jamie's Italian originally launched in 2008 but entered administration in 2019, leading to UK closures, though the brand continued to operate overseas.