Jamie Oliver is set to relaunch his Jamie’s Italian restaurant chain in the UK, six years after its dramatic collapse.

The TV chef will bring the brand back to London’s Leicester Square next spring, partnering with the restaurant group behind Prezzo.

Oliver stated it is "incredibly important" to return to the UK high street.

Jamie’s Italian first launched in Oxford in 2008 with his Italian mentor, chef Gennaro Contaldo, expanding to around 40 sites.

It entered administration in 2019, leading to the closure of its remaining UK locations and hundreds of job losses.

The brand has continued to operate overseas, with over 30 restaurants in 25 countries.

Brava Hospitality Group, which runs the Prezzo Italian chain, will relaunch the brand in the UK.

Jamie Oliver will bring the brand back with a restaurant in London's Leicester Square next spring, as part of a partnership with the restaurant group behind Prezzo

Oliver said: “As a chef, having the chance to return to the high street is incredibly important to me.

“In theory it’s not the easiest time to return but conversely, I think it’s the perfect time.

“I believe the mid-market needs excitement, surprise and delight and that’s exactly what I am planning on delivering.

“I will drive the menus, make sure the sourcing is right, the staff training, and ensure the look and feel of the restaurant is brought to life in the right way.”

Jamie's Italian is to be relaunched with a restaurant in London next year

Ed Loftus, global director of Jamie Oliver Restaurants, said: “This is an exciting next chapter for Jamie Oliver Restaurants in the UK.

“This partnership brings together one of the world’s most recognised chefs with a highly capable operator and the long-term investment to build something with real longevity.”

James Brown, chief executive of Brava, said: “Our ambition is to bring world-class Italian dining to the heart of the UK high street.

“A lot of time and energy has gone into evolving the Jamie’s Italian concept to make that vision a reality.

“This marks an exciting new chapter for both Jamie’s Italian and Brava, and reflects our commitment to reimagining the high street with exceptional, modern hospitality.”