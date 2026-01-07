Jesy Nelson gives first TV interview after twins’ devastating diagnosis
- Jesy Nelson's twin daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, have been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1.
- The rare genetic condition may prevent her twins from ever walking, causing significant distress to the singer.
- Nelson shared the devastating news on Sunday (4 January) and appeared on This Morning on Wednesday (7 January) to discuss the diagnosis.
- She tearfully expressed her struggle with the situation, stating she wants to be their mother, not a nurse.
- Nelson revealed she has already been trained to insert a feeding tube, highlighting the rapid and challenging lifestyle change.