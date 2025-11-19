Jet2 hails viral TikTok trend for record flights
- Holiday firm Jet2 reported record passenger numbers and financial results, partly due to its "Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday" tagline going viral on TikTok, amassing over 80 billion global views.
- The company welcomed 14.1 million passengers in the six months to 30 September, an increase of 750,000, with shares climbing 4 per cent following the announcement.
- First-half pre-tax profits rose by 1 per cent to £800.3 million, and revenues reached an all-time high of £5.34 billion, a 5 per cent year-on-year increase.
- Despite a 3 per cent rise in average package holiday prices, package-holiday customers increased by 1 per cent, and flight-only passengers surged by 16 per cent.
- Jet2's chief executive noted that customers are booking closer to departure dates but continue to prioritise their annual overseas holidays, leading the firm to increase its winter season capacity and announce new flights from Gatwick.