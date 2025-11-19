Jess Glynne and the viral TikTok trend helps drive record Jet2 holiday demand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holiday firm Jet2 has reported record passenger numbers, attributing part of its success to a viral TikTok trend that saw its tagline, "Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday," amass over 80 billion global views across social media platforms.

The company welcomed 14.1 million passengers in the six months leading up to 30 September, an increase of 750,000 compared to the previous period.

Jet2 noted that its "instantly recognisable" advertising slogan featured in 11.8 million social media posts, with Jess Glynne’s track Hold My Hand also being named TikTok’s global Song of the Summer 2025, significantly boosting brand awareness among younger demographics.

Shares in the firm climbed 4 per cent following the announcement of a 1 per cent rise in first-half pre-tax profits, reaching £800.3 million.

Revenues also hit an all-time high of £5.34 billion, marking a 5 per cent year-on-year increase.

Despite passing on some cost pressures to customers, which saw the average price of a package holiday rise by 3 per cent to £933 over the half-year, Jet2 still saw growth.

According to TikTok data, the Jet2holidays advert sound bite now has over 80 billion views, with the viral clip used more than nine million times across the platform ( PA Wire )

Package-holiday customers increased by 1 per cent to 4.73 million, while flight-only passengers surged by 16 per cent to 4.77 million.

Chief executive Steve Heapy said holidaymakers were continuing to book closer to departure dates for the winter season, as they did over the summer months.

The firm has increased its programme for the winter season, with its on-sale seat capacity up 7.7 per cent year-on-year, at 5.5 million seats.

Mr Heapy said: “Customers may be booking later, but it is clear they still want their well-earned holidays in the sun.”

“We believe the annual overseas holiday remains a cherished priority for many, often taking precedence over other discretionary spending even in uncertain economic times,” he said.

The results follow Jet2’s announcement last week that it plans to launch flights and holidays from Gatwick airport, starting from next March.