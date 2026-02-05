Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jojo Siwa’s terrified reaction as Chris Hughes attempts Winter Olympics stunt

Jojo Siwa fears for Chris Hughes' life as he takes on Winter Olympics stunt
  • JoJo Siwa was left in fear for her partner Chris Hughes' safety as he trained with Team GB's men's bobsleigh team in Norway.
  • Hughes, 33, was undertaking a daring bobsleigh stunt for BBC Sport ahead of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Milan.
  • Despite having no prior experience in the sport, Hughes joined the team for training.
  • Siwa, who met Hughes on Celebrity Big Brother last year, requested he send her “proof of life” after completing the challenge.
  • The multi-sport event in Milan is scheduled to begin on Friday, 6 February.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in