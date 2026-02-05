Jojo Siwa’s terrified reaction as Chris Hughes attempts Winter Olympics stunt
- JoJo Siwa was left in fear for her partner Chris Hughes' safety as he trained with Team GB's men's bobsleigh team in Norway.
- Hughes, 33, was undertaking a daring bobsleigh stunt for BBC Sport ahead of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Milan.
- Despite having no prior experience in the sport, Hughes joined the team for training.
- Siwa, who met Hughes on Celebrity Big Brother last year, requested he send her “proof of life” after completing the challenge.
- The multi-sport event in Milan is scheduled to begin on Friday, 6 February.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks