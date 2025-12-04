Kate Garraway asks Jamie Laing to find her a ‘single dad’ in dating update
- Kate Garraway has provided an update regarding the prospect of her dating again after the death of her husband, Derek Draper.
- Draper, a psychotherapist and former Labour party lobbyist, passed away in January 2024 following significant health complications from Covid.
- Speaking on Jamie Laing's 'Great Company' podcast, the Good Morning Britain presenter expressed her desire for romantic love in her life once more.
- Garraway stated: "I wouldn't like to think that I never had romantic love in my life ever again."
- She made a light-hearted remark to Laing, suggesting he ask his friends if any of their fathers were single.