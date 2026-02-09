Katie Price defends whirlwind marriage to Lee Andrews: ‘I’m a grown woman’
- Katie Price has responded to public concerns about her recent whirlwind marriage to Lee Andrews, asserting that she is 'not stupid'.
- The couple married in Dubai last month, only days after they first met in person.
- Following their wedding, allegations emerged claiming Andrews had used AI to create fake celebrity photos and had misrepresented his credentials.
- In a YouTube vlog on Sunday (8 February), Price stated she is a 'grown woman' capable of making her own decisions.
- Price dismissed the speculation, emphasising her happiness and stating that 'no one knows what I know'.
