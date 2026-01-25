Three easy ways to stop pipes from freezing during winter storm
- A plumbing contractor has offered up a few easy ways to stop pipes from freezing as much of the US is pounded by a fierce winter storm.
- The massive winter storm has already dumped sleet, freezing rain and snow across the South and up through New England, and ice and snowfall are expected to continue through Monday, followed by very low temperatures, causing dangerous travel and infrastructure impacts.
- A plumber told New York ABC affiliate WABC that Americans can help prevent pipes from freezing by running water through faucets intermittently. Even at a trickle, the water can help prevent pipes from freezing.
- He also recommended opening kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warm air to flow around the plumbing.
- And some Americans are turning to a thirdunusual method: employing a Whataburger cup hack to protect pipes. The method involves preparing a styrofoam cup with a small hole, threading a rubber band through it, and securing it over the faucet for insulation.