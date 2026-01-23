Viral hack claims a Whataburger cup could help save Texans’ pipes freezing during storm this weekend
A Whataburger cup could be the solution to saving pipes from bursting, as freezing weather is set to come through Texas
As extreme weather hits Houston, locals are using a helpful hack to prevent frozen pipes.
The Whataburger Cup has become a legitimate last-resort option, according to deputies from Harris County Precinct 4.
Typically, to protect pipes from freezing, a faucet cover is recommended. Click2Houston reports that store shelves are quickly emptying.
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said people needed to remember the four Ps of winter safety: People, pets, plants, and pipes.
The way to protect pipes with a Whataburger cup includes, firstly, preparing the cup. People should poke a small hole in the bottom of the styrofoam.
Then, people should run a rubber band or cord through the hole.
Thirdly, it should be secured on the outside of the cup bottom with a pen, pencil, or small stick to hold the rubber band in place.
Then, it should be attached by stretching the rubber band's loop over the faucet handle so the cup snaps against the wall.
Finally, for double insulation, stack two cups together.
“A viral Texas freeze hack says you can protect exposed outdoor faucets using a Styrofoam cup, and experts at Texas A&M University - Central Texas say it’s true!” Herman said in a Facebook post.
“Styrofoam is full of tiny air bubbles that act as insulation – the same reason it keeps your coffee hot also helps keep freezing air out.”
However, while styrofoam works, some attempts have failed, such as pool noodles, hand towels, and duct tape, Chron reported.
In Texas, coverage of outside pipes during a freeze is crucial, as water expands when it freezes. This can cause pipes to crack or burst, which leads to water damage once temperatures rise again, according to Chron.
Currently, more than 30 states have issued weather advisories or warnings as an "unusually large and severe” winter storm is set to impact more than 170 million Americans across dozens of states this week.
Wind chills could even drop temperatures to minus 50 degrees in some states.
“Dangerously cold air remains in the forecast for more than half of the U.S. population through the weekend and into early next week,” the National Weather Service said.
