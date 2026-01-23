Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As extreme weather hits Houston, locals are using a helpful hack to prevent frozen pipes.

The Whataburger Cup has become a legitimate last-resort option, according to deputies from Harris County Precinct 4.

Typically, to protect pipes from freezing, a faucet cover is recommended. Click2Houston reports that store shelves are quickly emptying.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said people needed to remember the four Ps of winter safety: People, pets, plants, and pipes.

Viral hack claims a Whataburger cup could help save Texans' pipes freezing during storm this weekend ( Harris County Precinct 4 )

The way to protect pipes with a Whataburger cup includes, firstly, preparing the cup. People should poke a small hole in the bottom of the styrofoam.

Then, people should run a rubber band or cord through the hole.

Thirdly, it should be secured on the outside of the cup bottom with a pen, pencil, or small stick to hold the rubber band in place.

Then, it should be attached by stretching the rubber band's loop over the faucet handle so the cup snaps against the wall.

Finally, for double insulation, stack two cups together.

“A viral Texas freeze hack says you can protect exposed outdoor faucets using a Styrofoam cup, and experts at Texas A&M University - Central Texas say it’s true!” Herman said in a Facebook post.

“Styrofoam is full of tiny air bubbles that act as insulation – the same reason it keeps your coffee hot also helps keep freezing air out.”

However, while styrofoam works, some attempts have failed, such as pool noodles, hand towels, and duct tape, Chron reported.

In Texas, coverage of outside pipes during a freeze is crucial, as water expands when it freezes. This can cause pipes to crack or burst, which leads to water damage once temperatures rise again, according to Chron.

Currently, more than 30 states have issued weather advisories or warnings as an "unusually large and severe” winter storm is set to impact more than 170 million Americans across dozens of states this week.

Wind chills could even drop temperatures to minus 50 degrees in some states.

“Dangerously cold air remains in the forecast for more than half of the U.S. population through the weekend and into early next week,” the National Weather Service said.