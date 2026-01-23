Winter storm live updates: 30 states issue warnings as snow and ice threaten travel and force school closures
Several states face at least 12 inches of snow as the storm barrels across the country
An “unusually large and severe” winter storm is set to impact more than 170 million Americans across dozens of states this week, forcing school closures and all but guaranteeing travel chaos.
More than 30 states have issued advisories or warnings as the storm travels from the Southern Rockies to New England Friday through Sunday. Dozens of states are expected to face heavy snowfall, ice and freezing temperatures.
Wind chills could even drop temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit (-45 degrees Celsius) in some states.
“Dangerously cold air remains in the forecast for more than half of the U.S. population through the weekend and into early next week,” the National Weather Service said.
Several states could see up to a foot of snow, including Oklahoma, Kansas, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia, according to the service.
Heavy snowfall and icy conditions are expected to cause “widespread travel disruptions.” Ice accumulation could also damage trees — leading to widespread power outages — and create “extremely dangerous or impassable travel conditions.”
School and office closures, as well as emergency declarations, are already in effect in some communities. Empty grocery store shelves are being reported as residents stock up for the storm.
How to prepare for the 'severe' winter storm
The National Weather Service is warning residents to prepare for “widespread heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain” from the Southern Rockies to New England this weekend.
The day before the storm is set to arrive, the NWS suggests residents adjust their plans, ensure they have multiple ways to receive weather warnings and bring their pets inside.
On the day of the storm, residents should remain vigilant and drive only if necessary, the agency said.
Other key tips include checking on neighbors and loved ones, properly ventilating emergency heaters and keeping power generators at least 20 feet away from a home.
A significant, long-duration winter storm will bring widespread heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain from the Southern Rockies to New England through Monday. Widespread travel disruptions, prolonged power outages, and vast tree damage is likely.— National Weather Service (@NWS) January 23, 2026
There is still time to prepare… pic.twitter.com/ZoiSRrbjXx
