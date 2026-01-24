Winter storm latest: 18 states declare state of emergency as ‘life-threatening’ storm sweeps US
Millions of Americans are expected to face heavy snow, ice and freezing temperatures
More than 4,000 flights were delayed or canceled on Friday as the nation braced for an “unusually large and severe” winter storm that’s expected to impact more than 170 million Americans.
Travel delays are expected to continue asthe storm travels from the Southern Rockies to New England Friday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. School and office closures are also being reported across the country as residents prepare for the storm.
Several states are expected to face heavy snowfall, ice and freezing temperatures. Wind chills could even drop temperatures as low as -50 degrees Fahrenheit (-45 degrees Celsius) in some states.
A foot of snow is possible in some states, including Oklahoma, Kansas, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia, according to the service. Major East Coast cities, including Boston, New York City and Washington, D.C., could also see 12 inches or more.
Ice accumulation could also damage trees — leading to widespread power outages — and create “extremely dangerous or impassable travel conditions,” according to the service.
Meanwhile, emergency declarations are already in effect in some communities, and empty grocery store shelves are being reported as residents stock up for the storm.
More than 10,000 flights have been cancelled for this weekend
More than 10,000 flights have been cancelled for this weekend, according to FlightAware.
As of this report, 3,756 flights were cancelled for Saturday, and another 6,486 have been cancelled for Sunday.
Federal offices closed Monday due to storm
Federal workers in the nation’s capital are getting a snow day, sort of.
The Office of Personnel Management announced on Friday that all federal offices in the Washington,D.C. region will be closed on Monday.
The closure is in response to the storm expected to roll into the region on Saturday night.
According to the agency, approximately 279,000 federal workers are based in the D.C. area.
States declare state of emergency before winter storm
At least 18 states have declared a state of emergency ahead of this weekend’s historic winter storm.
Those states include Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.
Washington, D.C. has also declared a state of emergency.
Typically, states declare an emergency ahead of a potentially damaging storm event to access federal disaster response funding and assistance.
Here's more on the storm that's expected to affect more than 170 million Americans :
Animal rescue rushes to save over 200 dogs before winter storm hits the US
Millions of Americans are bracing for a brutal winter storm that’s set to move from the Southern Rockies to New England over the weekend.
More than 170 million Americans are expected to feel the impacts of this storm.
Forecasters are predicting “widespread heavy snow and sleet,” along with “catastrophic ice accumulation” and “dangerous wind chills,” according to the National Weather Service.
The service issued key warnings and forecast maps on Friday afternoon. Here’s what to know:
As extreme weather hits Houston, locals are using a helpful hack to prevent frozen pipes.
The Whataburger Cup has become a legitimate last-resort option, according to deputies from Harris County Precinct 4.
Millions of Americans are expected to see heavy snow and ice this weekend.
The weather app on your phone might be convenient, but experts warn it’s not always the most reliable source of information, especially in extreme weather events.
What to know about the dangers of heavy snow
Heavy snow can cause dangers on and off the roads.
The National Weather Service warns that heavy snow “can bring multi-day Power Outages, block emergency routes, and cause Communication Loss from downed lines.”
Residents expecting to be impacted by heavy snow this weekend should pack an emergency kit, secure an alternative heat source and stay off the roads, the service warns.
