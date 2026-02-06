Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

King tends to chickens in rare glimpse of his life at Highgrove

King Charles give rare insight into hobby in new documentary
  • King Charles III features in a new Prime Video documentary, Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, which was released on Friday, 6 February.
  • The film provides a rare glimpse into his life at Highgrove House and delves into the monarch's environmental philosophy.
  • One scene shows the King caring for rescue chickens in a coop he named 'Cluckingham Palace'.
  • He rehomed Henrietta, the one millionth hen rescued by the British Hen Welfare Trust.
  • The documentary took six months to complete, with Charles describing it as 'a lifetime in the making'.
