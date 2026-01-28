King’s documentary becomes first film to premiere in royal residence
- The King and Queen attended the premiere of a new documentary about Charles's environmentalism at Windsor Castle.
- The event made history as the first film to premiere in a royal residence.
- Hollywood stars such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Sir Kenneth Branagh, Dame Judi Dench, and Stanley Tucci were among the 222 guests.
- Kate Winslet, the documentary's narrator, spoke of the King’s passionate approach to promoting positive global change.
- The documentary, titled 'Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision', is set to be released globally on Prime Video on 6 February.