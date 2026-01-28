Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

King’s documentary becomes first film to premiere in royal residence

Charles and Camilla walk red carpet at King’s new documentary premiere
  • The King and Queen attended the premiere of a new documentary about Charles's environmentalism at Windsor Castle.
  • The event made history as the first film to premiere in a royal residence.
  • Hollywood stars such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Sir Kenneth Branagh, Dame Judi Dench, and Stanley Tucci were among the 222 guests.
  • Kate Winslet, the documentary's narrator, spoke of the King’s passionate approach to promoting positive global change.
  • The documentary, titled 'Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision', is set to be released globally on Prime Video on 6 February.
