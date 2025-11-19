LBC’s Tom Swarbrick reveals wife spat at by stranger while driving
- This Morning and LBC presenter Tom Swarbrick shared that his wife was spat at by a stranger in front of their eight-year-old daughter.
- The incident occurred on a narrow lane in Kent when his wife stopped to let another driver pass, he said.
- The other driver shouted expletives and spat phlegm in her face, terrifying their daughter, Swarbrick added.
- Kent Police are investigating the alleged assault, which took place in Cornford Lane, Tunbridge Wells, around 1.10pm on Saturday, 15 November 2025.
- Authorities are seeking witnesses, dashcam footage, and private CCTV to aid their investigation.