This Morning star's anger after wife spat on by a stranger in front of daughter

This Morning presenter Tom Swarbrick has opened up about how his wife was spat at by a stranger in front of their eight-year-old daughter.

The LBC host explained to Ben Shepard and Cat Deeley that his wife was driving on a narrow lane in Kent when she stopped to let another driver pass. The driver pulled up beside her, gestured for her to wind her window down, and shouted a “volley” of expletives before spitting phlegm in her face, he added.

"Our daughter was absolutely terrified," he recalled.

Kent Police said an investigation is underway and they are seeking witnesses, dashcam footage and private CCTV following allegations a woman was spat on in Tunbridge Wells. Officers were notified of an alleged assault in Cornford Lane at around 1:10pm on Saturday, 15 November 2025.