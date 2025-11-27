Brenda Edwards shares relationship details after keeping boyfriend secret for a year
- Brenda Edwards revealed she has a new boyfriend during a discussion on Loose Women.
- The TV presenter shared details about her relationship after keeping it private for a year.
- Edwards posted a picture online of her hands intertwined with her partner's, describing their connection as feeling like they have known each other for years.
- The conversation on the show was prompted by Chanté Joseph's Vogue article, 'Is Having a Boyfriend Embarrassing Now?'.
- She told the panel she had 'manifested him' on the show, indicating her desire to share the news.