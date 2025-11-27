Brenda Edwards makes rare relationship admission after confirming romance

Brenda Edwards has opened up about her new boyfriend in a rare conversation about her relationship on Loose Women.

The TV presenter and her fellow panellists were discussing an article by Chanté Joseph's Vogue article "Is Having a Boyfriend Embarrassing Now?" exploring the shift in publicly showcasing relationships online.

Edwards posted a picture of her hands intertwined with her partner's, describing how "every moment feels like we have known each other for years."

She told the panel: "I have kept him quiet for a year, but I manifested him [on Loose Women]," adding that she told him she would post the picture online.